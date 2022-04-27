Govt. will consider building open prison for women, says Minister

‘Several steps taken to reduce stress among prisoners’

Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S. Regupathy on Wednesday said the government would consider setting up an open prison for women.

Responding to the demands for grants to the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services in the Assembly, he said several steps had been taken to reduce stress among prisoners, and telephones had been provided to contact the prisoners' family members and advocates.

The State had three open prisons in Singanallur, Salem Farm and Purasadai Udaippu in Sivaganga district, and the government had issued orders for declaring the lands adjacent to eight Central prisons in the State as open prisons. It will consider setting up an open prison for women, he said.

Mr. Regupathy also announced an increase in the percentage of the apportionment made from the wages earned by the prisoners from 50% to 80% for being credited into their accounts.

He also said efforts were on to modernise all prisons and the offices of the Range Deputy Inspector-General of Prisons and the Chief Probation Superintendent.

Responding to a query on the alleged ₹100 crore scam in the supply of products made by prisoners in the Madurai Central Prison, Mr. Regupathy said it cannot be claimed that irregularities to the tune of ₹100 crore had been committed, and it was only about ₹26 crore-worth raw materials supplied to the prison in five years. However, he quickly added that there may have been some mistakes.