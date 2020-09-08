Govt. urges HC to close case against Minister Velumani

CHENNAI

Judges decide to hear arguments from September 24

The State government on Tuesday insisted upon disposing of a case filed by Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, seeking a detailed inquiry into allegations of irregularities levelled against Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani in award of civil contracts by Greater Chennai, Coimbatore and other municipal corporations.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan told Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha that the case had become infructuous since the government had decided to drop action against the Minister after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) gave a clean chit to him pursuant to a detailed preliminary inquiry into the complaint. The A-G said the government had filed a sub application for disposing of the NGO’s case since nothing survived to be adjudicated upon. State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan told the court that an officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police had conducted the preliminary inquiry and found that no cognisable offence had been made out.

The NGO’s complaint was inquired along with a similar complaint lodged by DMK MP R.S. Bharathi. The inquiry officer’s report, stating that there was no necessity to register a First Information Report against the Minister, was endorsed by the Vigilance Commissioner and accepted by the State government, he informed the Bench.

However, V. Suresh, representing the NGO, said the case could not be closed that easily since the DVAC’s preliminary inquiry report was biased. He claimed that the inquiry had been conducted in such a way that the Minister got exonerated. He urged the Bench to list the case for hearing before regular court and not through virtual court.

Accepting his submission, the judges decided to commence the hearing from September 24.