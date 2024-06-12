Govt. urged to reopen river sand quarries, control spike in construction material cost

Sand lorry operators have demanded reopening of river sand quarries to tackle sand shortage in Tamil Nadu.

Members of the All India Motor Transport Congress met officials of the Water Resources Department in this regard and appealed for direct sale of river sand.

They also demanded that the spike in the rates of construction materials be controlled.

They pointed out that nearly 17 river sand quarries across the State were closed eight months ago following the raids conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement in an alleged sand mining scam case. Sand lorry operators were provided river sand that was stocked up through online booking. However, the sale was stopped for two months now; this affected the construction industry, they said.

S. Yuvaraj, chairman, stone and sand committee, All India Motor Transport Congress, said many construction projects had been stopped because of the “sand crisis”, and the State was entirely dependent on M-sand at the moment. About 20,000 lorry loads of M-sand was being supplied across the State every day.

The members had suggested that the Water Resources Department involve residents and farmers in sand mining. While sand mining could be done manually, machines could be used to load the sand onto lorries. Mr. Yuvaraj said sand mining without machinery would help to avoid indiscriminate mining and protect the river ecology. Job opportunities could be created if machines, barring tractors, were not used. Members noted that the river sand shortage had also led to a decline in the quality of sand being sold in the market.

The organisation had also submitted a representation to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and sought a meeting with him.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had earlier directed the government not to engage private contractors in sand quarrying and to form a separate department for sand mining operations. Water Resources Department officials said a decision would be taken on the representation of the sand lorry operators. The feasibility of resuming sand mining, in adherence to the court directive, would be studied, they added.