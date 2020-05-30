Govt. unable to accept legal defeat: Deepa

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece J. Deepa and nephew J. Deepak on Friday accused the AIADMK government of politicising the inheritance case of Jayalalithaa’s properties, including that of her Veda Nilayam bungalow in Poes Garden, as it is unable to “accept defeat”.

Addressing journalists jointly in Chennai, Ms. Deepa said: “I appeal to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, that I should be protected as I will be persecuted by the State.” She made it clear that she will oppose the ordinance taking over Veda Nilayam for converting it into a memorial. “They (AIADMK) cannot accept this [legal] defeat and are making baseless accusations. This is not surprising – the State Government will try to persecute me. I have been told not to go to the [Poes Garden] house even after the judgment. How can they say I cannot even walk on the road near the house,” she asked.

Her next step would be to stake claim and ask possession of the properties. “Not just Veda Nilayam but all the properties. We are entitled to it as direct heirs. They have already started their baseless allegations. We will face it legally,” she said.