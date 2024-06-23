Govt. to create 5,000 new waterbodies for agriculture in rural areas

The State government would create 5,000 new waterbodies in villages to improve agriculture and facilitate groundwater recharge, said Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy.

Announcing various projects in the Assembly while replying to the debate on the demands for grants for the Rural Development Department, Mr. Periyasamy said that work, at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore, to create waterbodies would be the key to storing rainwater in the 5,000 villages. “The waterbodies will be created under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,” he said.

To improve monitoring of the work on rural development, the department would procure 480 new vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹44 crore. “This will ensure that thequality of the work is maintained as per the prescribed standards,” he said.

He further said 500 office buildings in village panchayats would be renovated at a cost of ₹150 crore. The work on automation of 5,000 water tanks would be taken up at a cost of ₹50 crore in rural areas, and work to conserve meikkaal lands and planting of trees would be implemented in 2,500 village panchayats at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore.

Faecal sludge treatment plants would also be constructed at 10 locations in rural areas. Modern crematoria will be constructed in 10 locations for people belonging to all sections of society to promote communal harmony, he added.

Work on construction of compound walls will be taken up in 500 schools in rural areas at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. The government will build 500 bridges in rural areas at an estimated cost of ₹140 crore. Fair price shops would be constructed in 500 villages at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore, the Minister said.

