Govt. to buy over 2,200 new buses with KfW funding

The 2019 plan was dropped after COVID-19 cut into STC ridership

The 2019 plan was dropped after COVID-19 cut into STC ridership

The budgetary proposal to buy 2,213 new buses, along with 500 electric buses, is a project that was announced in 2019. It was not implemented because the COVID-19 lockdowns had drastically reduced the ridership, thus blighting the revenue of the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs).

The DMK government has revived the plan to purchase 2,213 BS-VI buses and 500 electric buses through the financial assistance from KfW, the German state-owned development bank.

“Though being old, it was held up by some legal issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the technical process for purchasing the new buses for the STCs is under way, and shortly tenders will be called for,” said an official.

The allotment of ₹1,520 crore in subsidy for free bus travel for women and ₹928 crore for student concession has helped to increase the occupancy in Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses in the city, sources said.