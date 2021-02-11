Govt. seeks Rotary Club’s support for vaccination drive

The Rotary Club of Madras (RCM) will be partnering with the State government in its COVID-19 vaccination drive.
In a letter to club president Kapil Chitale, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan issued an invitation to the club to assist in the procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and suitable cold-chain equipment, assist in effective vaccine management up to the point of service delivery, and strengthen logistics services.
Chairman of Rotary International’s COVID Task Force in India Ashok Mahajan welcomed this initiative.
The Rotary Club of Madras will serve as the nodal agency in Tamil Nadu and coordinate with the State government on behalf of Rotary Clubs in the State and as a channel for raising CSR funding for the vaccination drive. Gauthamadas, chairman, Special Projects (Pandemic & Disaster Mitigation) of the Rotary Club of Madras, will collaborate with K. Vinay Kumar, Joint Director, Immunisation, on this project.
The State government partnered with Rotary Club of Madras in phase II of the red measles vaccine programme in 1985, prompting Rotary International to appoint the latter as the nodal club to kick off the PolioPlus drive in India. Rotary Club of Madras’ role included the provision of technical support, forecast, procurement and delivery of vaccines.
