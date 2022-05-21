Govt. school teachers to be trained to improve spoken English proficiency

Candidates to be selected based on their performance in a 30-minute test

In a bid to help students improve their proficiency in spoken English, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has initiated a programme for teachers.

The State-level training will be held on May 30 and 31 and teachers handling Classes IV to IX are expected to participate. In addition to them, English faculty from the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), BT Assistants, and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) will be identified by district-level officials from the School Education department to participate in the programme.

The participants are expected to have a keen sense of involvement and passion for teaching.

Ahead of the programme, the teachers will have to take a 30-minute online test which will assess their English language proficiency, fluency and grammatical ability. Based on the results of the assessment, Key Resource Persons will be selected for the training and take this initiative forward.

In the past, there have been district-level initiatives undertaken to improve the spoken English proficiency of teachers and students in government schools. In the Assembly earlier this year, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that to aid students from government schools to speak, read, and write English proficiently, language labs would be set up in high and higher secondary government schools.

As many as 6,029 schools have been identified for the same, and the scheme would be implemented at a cost of ₹30 crore.