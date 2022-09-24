Govt. school students of southern suburbs get trained in futsal

K. Lakshmi CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 20:44 IST

T. Senthil Kumar, head coach, Viva Futsal Academy, holding a training session with his futsal team aspirants. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

D. Subash of Class XII at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chromepet, is all excited that his dream of becoming a professional soccer player is becoming real.

He is one of the government school students in southern suburbs who have been trained in soccer futsal and would participate in a sub-junior futsal national championship in Rajasthan for the first time. Some of them have lost a parent to COVID-19.

Subash said he realised his talent for futsal after he was selected in the trials organised by the Vengaivasal-based sports academy. “I turned towards soccer futsal from cricket since then. I want to become a marine engineer and balance my passion for sports and play at the international level,” said Subash.

These students from Chromepet, Mannivakkam and Anakaputhur schools would be part of the 17-member team that would take part in the event being organised by Indian Soccer Futsal Federation next week.

T. Senthil Kumar, head coach, Viva Futsal Academy, said the institution trained government schoolchildren and children with autism without any fees. “There is a need for government schools to recognise sports talent among their students and focus on their holistic development. If the government schools can provide playgrounds, more children can be trained with corporate social responsibility funds,” he said.

