ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. school students from Gummidipoondi get cash prizes

Published - October 15, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the ARS Group presenting the prizes to the students from Gummidipoondi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The ARS Group recently awarded cash prizes to the top-performing government school students from Gummidipoondi’s neighbouring villages as part of their social welfare activities. Three students from Class 12 and nine from Class 10 in the villages of Chittaraja Kandigai, Ekuarpalayam, and Matharpakkam panchayats received the prizes. Ashwani Kumar Bhatia, founder and managing director, and Rajesh Bhatia, director, presented the awards. Subashini Sudhakar, general manager-HR, Sathyanarayana Murthy and Shekhar, technical directors, were also present. The students and their parents expressed their gratitude.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US