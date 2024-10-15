Govt. school students from Gummidipoondi get cash prizes

The ARS Group recently awarded cash prizes to the top-performing government school students from Gummidipoondi’s neighbouring villages as part of their social welfare activities. Three students from Class 12 and nine from Class 10 in the villages of Chittaraja Kandigai, Ekuarpalayam, and Matharpakkam panchayats received the prizes. Ashwani Kumar Bhatia, founder and managing director, and Rajesh Bhatia, director, presented the awards. Subashini Sudhakar, general manager-HR, Sathyanarayana Murthy and Shekhar, technical directors, were also present. The students and their parents expressed their gratitude.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.