Govt. school students from Gummidipoondi get cash prizes

Published - October 15, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of the ARS Group presenting the prizes to the students from Gummidipoondi.

Representatives of the ARS Group presenting the prizes to the students from Gummidipoondi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The ARS Group recently awarded cash prizes to the top-performing government school students from Gummidipoondi’s neighbouring villages as part of their social welfare activities. Three students from Class 12 and nine from Class 10 in the villages of Chittaraja Kandigai, Ekuarpalayam, and Matharpakkam panchayats received the prizes. Ashwani Kumar Bhatia, founder and managing director, and Rajesh Bhatia, director, presented the awards. Subashini Sudhakar, general manager-HR, Sathyanarayana Murthy and Shekhar, technical directors, were also present. The students and their parents expressed their gratitude.

