Govt. school near Katpadi turns storehouse for tonnes of river sand; probe ordered

December 29, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VELLORE

The Government Higher Secondary School in Vallimalai, a hamlet in Melpadi village near Katpadi, has turned into a storehouse for tonnes of fine sand.

Spread over five acres, the school, which was started in 1964, consists of 20 classrooms in a few dilapidated buildings for its 539 students. It has a separate court area for games like coco, volleyball, basketball and kabaddi. “The river sand is meant to level the vast playground on the campus to prevent students from getting hurt during the practice of various games,” school authorities said.

Last year, panchayat officials procured coarse sand to level the campus to raise it a few feet above the existing road level to prevent inundation. The playground was roughly levelled but students still used to get hurt during their practice sessions. As a result, based on the request from the school authorities, tonnes of river sand had been dumped on the campus in the past few weeks. They waited for the week-long festival holidays to level the campus before the issue came to the notice of the district administration a few days ago. Revenue officials said there was no provision to use such a large quantity of river sand to level the campus. It could be used for public purposes like construction of fair price outlets, school buildings, community centres and primary health centres by the PWD with the consent of the Department of Mines. Officials said that schools could get such river sand by voluntary donations by residents and local panchayats only in small quantities.

As residents and local social activists objected to use of such large quantity of river sand for the campus, R. Satish Kumar, Revenue Inspector (RI), Katpadi taluk, has written to Assistant Engineer (A.E), Water Resources Department, Upper Palar River Basin, for public auctioning of the sand that has been dumped on the campus. “A probe has also been ordered into how the school campus was allowed to dump such a huge quantity of sand,” said K. Munusamy, Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Vellore.