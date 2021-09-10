Govt. retrieves temple property from school

CHENNAI

Present market value of the land is estimated at ₹276 crore

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department on Thursday took into its possession prime property in Mylapore worth ₹276 crore. The 47 grounds of land, which was used by a private school in the locality, belongs to the Kapaleeswarar Temple.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who visited the spot and collected ₹18 lakh towards the first instalment of rental arrears from the trust managing the school, said that the school owed the temple ₹12 crore.

“The Madras High Court has asked us to fix a fair rent based on market rental value prevailing in the locality,” he said.

Giving details, he told presspersons that in 1928 the temple had given the land on lease to the school for 30 years after which it was extended for another 21 years. However, the temple did not extend the lease after that. After a few years, the school handed over a portion of the land to the temple but continued to occupy the rest. The High Court, during its last ruling, directed the department to take possession of the land.

“We will be providing the land on day rent to private schools for conduct of events like sports day and annual day. For government institutions, it would be offered free. The space would be utilised as a space for local children and youngsters to play and practice sports,” he said.

Mr. Sekarbabu said a committee would soon be formed to fix fair rent for properties belonging to temples. “Now, not many are paying rent saying the amounts were high. After fixing fair rents, if people do not pay, the department will take strict action,” he said.

Mylapore resident P. Muralidharan suggested that a portion of the land could be earmarked as a park with walkers pathway and some benches.