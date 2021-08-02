Govt. railway police arrest man in Nagpur

350 kg consignment was stolen from Navjeevan Express in September 2019

A special team of the Government Railway Police, headed by L.S. Sivanesan, arrested main accused Mohammed Jasim, 32, in Nagpur of Maharashtra in the parcel robbery case registered in September 2019.

The special police team produced the accused Jasim in the Railway Court, Nagpur, and later brought him to the city.

A senior official of the GRP said a robbery case was registered on September 15, 2019, about some “unknown persons” having robbed more than 350 kg of loaded consignments from a coach of Navjeevan Express (Ahmedabad to Chennai Central) which arrived at the Chennai Central Railway Station.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and a special team of Mr. Sivanesan and two sub-inspectors proceeded to Nagpur in July.

The special police team arrested Jasim, 32, who was named as the main accused on the basis of the tower location details from his mobile number. The accused gave a confession naming two persons, Mohammed Guddu and Mohammed Imtiaz, who were also involved in the crime.

The special police team brought the accused to the city on Friday. He was produced before the judge of the George Town Court who remanded the accused in judicial custody till August 12.