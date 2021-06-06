Govt. posts new SPs for districts

In yet another major shuffle, the State government has effected transfers of superintendents of police (SP) level officers.

In a shuffle of IPS officers, the State government posted G. Shashank Sai, who was serving as the Superintendent of Police for Karur district, has been posted as Superintendent of Police for Tiruppur district.

He will be replacing Disha Mittal, who was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police – Mylapore, Greater Chennai Police as per a previous order.

New SP for Karur

Meanwhile, P. Sundaravadivel, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Tiruppur City Police, was posted as the new Karur SP.

The following are other SP level officers transferred and the districts they posted as SPs.

Ashish Rawat- Nilgris, V. Sasi Mohan - Erode, M. Sree Abinav- Salem, Saroj Kumar Thakur- Namakkal, C. Kalaichelvan- Dharmapuri and E. Sai Charan Tejaswi- Krishnagiri district, V. Baskaran- Madurai, M.Manohar-Virudhunagar, T.Senthil Kumar- Sivagangai, Dongare Pravin Umesh- Theni, R.Krishnaraj- Thenkasi.