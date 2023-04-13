HamberMenu
Govt. plans training programme for waste pickers in Chennai

The ₹1-crore project is expected to help improve garbage collection and the socio-economic status of waste pickers, says Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan

April 13, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has planned to survey and train waste pickers in Chennai to prioritise their contribution in the circular economy, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Making a slew of announcements during the debate for grants for his departments, Mr. Meyyanathan said a survey would be done to assess the number of rag pickers in Chennai and a training programme would be imparted to them on waste management, health, social security, social responsibility, and financial education. The exercise will help improve garbage collection and the socio-economic status of waste pickers, he said. The project is to be implemented at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Waste exchange bureau

An online “Waste Exchange Bureau” will be set up by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to quantify and market the volume of waste, including hazardous waste, plastic waste, e-waste, fuel waste and tire waste discharged from industries, Mr. Meyyanathan said.

The bureau will facilitate extended producer responsibility by promoting segregation of waste at source. The online forum will lead to new start-up businesses in the field of waste management in addition to encouraging and helping industries fulfil extended producer responsibility, he said.

