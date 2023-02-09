ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. notifies villages proposed to be developed as part of new towns in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts

February 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Objections and suggestions invited from residents, local bodies and institutions in 212 sq km of the city’s suburbs for the new town plan in two months

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has notified the villages for development of new towns in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Minjur in Chennai Metropolitan area.

“We will use land pooling for better and holistic planning of the new towns,“ said an official.

Residents of the villages, local bodies and institutions have been asked to submit objections or suggestions in writing two months from the date of notification of the area. The intention for declaration of Kancheepuram New Town under Section 10(1) of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, was notified on February 7.

The government has approved a separate rule namely the New Town Development Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area (Preparation, Publication and Sanction) Rules, 2022 under sub(1) and clauses(i) and (j) of sub-section (2) of Section 122 read with Section 18 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

The extent of the Kancheepuram New Town is 62.78 sq km, covering 18 villages abutting National Highway 48 (Chennai-Bengaluru), including Enadur, Nallur and Vaiyavoor. Objections and suggestions should be addressed to the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Secretariat, Fort Saint George, Chennai, 600009.

In Tiruvallur New Town, 11 villages such as Paleswaram, Athupakkam and Ariyapakkam have been specified for development of the new town. The area of the new town is 37.74 sq km as per the notification. The new town has access to NH 716A Tirupati Road and the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road. 

Another urban growth centre, Minjur, will be developed as a new town, covering 12 villages, including Vallur, Athipattu, Ennore and Nandiambakkam, in an area of 111.62 sq km. The CMDA has resolved to approve the preparation of a detailed economic and business plan and a new town development plan for Minjur New Town. Proximity to major ports such as Ennore and Kattupalli are considered important factors for the delineation of the villages for the plan.

