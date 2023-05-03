HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. not dependent on revenue from liquor sales, says Senthilbalaji

It has closed 96 TASMAC liquor outlets and plans to close 500 shops in the coming months, he says

May 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
V. Senthilbalaji 

V. Senthilbalaji 

Tamil Nadu Minister for Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji on Wednesday said the State government was not depending on the revenue from the liquor sales as was being projected by some political parties. The government had closed 96 TASMAC liquor outlets and proposed to close 500 shops in the coming months.

Addressing journalists at a mall near Anna Nagar, he said certain sections of media, while reporting on the recent launch of automatic liquor vending machine, created a wrong impression against the State government. 

According to him, the vending machine was launched as part of several reforms being brought in the TASMAC. Citing the availability of similar vending machines in a few States including Haryana and Punjab, he claimed the measure was to prevent salespersons charging more than the MRP. He even cited some newspersons complaining about the exorbitant charging of prices. 

Mr. Senthilbalaji said the vending machine operated in the Elite shop located inside the mall also has security measures where juveniles could not enter and purchase liquor.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.