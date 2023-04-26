HamberMenu
Govt. multi super specialty hospital in Guindy likely to be opened on June 3

About 90% of the construction work on the 1,000-bed Dr. M. Karunanidhi Centenary Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Guindy has been completed

April 26, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Dr. M. Karunanidhi Centenary Govt. Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Guindy is being given finishing touches. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Public Works Department has completed nearly 90% of the construction work on Dr. M. Karunanidhi Centenary Memorial Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in the city. The 1,000-bed hospital on the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, is likely to be inaugurated on June 3.

The six-storey hospital, spread over nearly 5.53 lakh sq.ft., is being given finishing touches. Officials of the Public Works Department said three contractors had been executing the work simultaneously to complete the project ahead of the deadline. About 1,000 workers are involved in building the hospital with three blocks.

While one block would have an out-patient treatment facility and administrative unit, two other blocks would have intensive care unit, surgical wards and x-ray and scan units and in-patient facility respectively. Each floor has been dedicated to various super specialty departments and modular operation theatres. The hospital will have a laboratory, blood bank and library. “Work is in progress for wall plastering and complete entrance arch. We are finishing subsidiary work like electricity and painting work,” said an official.

Aimed at catering to patients, particularly from south Chennai, the foundation stone for the ₹230-crore hospital was laid in March last year. The hospital under construction has been audited by Indian Green Building Council for its green building concept, the officials said.

Besides adhering to energy conservation building code norms and incorporating disabled-friendly features, the hospital would have a sewage treatment plant with a capacity to treat nearly five lakh litres of sewage daily. The treated sewage would be discharged into the Adyar river.

The hospital would have dual plumbing arrangements for grey water recycling. The department has obtained environmental clearance from State Expert Appraisal Committee for the building. The goal is to achieve zero liquid discharge soon, the officials added.

