‘Govt. mulls banning plastics for pre-packed goods too’

CHENNAI

04 March 2020 01:24 IST

AAG says 52 industries were closed down last year for manufacturing banned plastics

The State government on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that it was considering a proposal received by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on January 28 for lifting the exemption granted to pre-packed goods such as oil, milk, biscuits, chocolates, snacks and groceries from the ban on single-use plastic products, in effect since Jan. 1, 2019.

Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.T. Asha were told by Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian that the proposal was under the active consideration of the State government and that an appropriate decision would be taken at the earliest in consonance with an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 to phase out single use plastic products from the country by 2022.

The AAG also said the TNPCB was effectively enforcing the ban on single use plastic goods, such as carry bags, water pouches, straws, sheets used for wrapping food, plastic coated paper cups and plastic flags since January 1 last year.

Illegal manufacture

He said 52 industries involved in illegal manufacture of the banned plastic items were closed down last year after snapping their power supply.

He filed a status report by Environment Secretary Shambu Kallolikar: “The District Industries Centre and Greater Chennai Corporation have been requested to provide a list of tiny and small scale plastic manufacturing industries and on verification of units which are still in illegal operation, action will be initiated to close them down through the TNPCB.”

Surprise inspections

It added that TNPCB had formed teams to conduct surprise inspections.

“Surprise inspection was carried out by nine teams of TNPCB in Chennai district across 444 Starbucks, KFC, McDonalds outlets and other hotels and restaurants. Show cause notices were issued to 42 outlets/hotels for using banned single use plastic,” the report said.

Further, TNPCB had written to the Home as well as Commercial Taxes department to ensure strict vigil at the check posts located at the borders of the State.