ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. Medical College Hospital plans follow-up survey for elderly COVID-19 patients

January 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The facility, located on Omandurar Estate, has treated 95 nonagenarians for COVID-19 in the past 3 years

The Hindu Bureau

In the past three years, the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, has treated 95 nonagenarians who had tested positive for COVID-19. A plan to do a follow-up survey to ascertain the health status of elderly persons, especially those in their 80s and 90s, who were treated for COVID-19, is on the cards.

On Tuesday, a 93-year-old man was discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. A retired government school teacher, he was referred from a private hospital for respiratory distress in intubated ventilator support on January 14. He was COVID-19 positive with 40% lung involvement and was admitted to the intensive care unit. A team of doctors provided intensive care support and treatment. He was discharged and did not require oxygen support. He also had congestive heart failure, a press release said.

R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, said that in the past three years, 95 nonagenarians had been treated for COVID-19 in the facility. “We are planning to take up a survey of all elderly persons who were treated by us for COVID-19, especially those in their 80s and 90s, to know their present health status. This will be done through phone calls,” she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US