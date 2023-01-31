Govt. Medical College Hospital plans follow-up survey for elderly COVID-19 patients

January 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the past three years, the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, has treated 95 nonagenarians who had tested positive for COVID-19. A plan to do a follow-up survey to ascertain the health status of elderly persons, especially those in their 80s and 90s, who were treated for COVID-19, is on the cards.

On Tuesday, a 93-year-old man was discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. A retired government school teacher, he was referred from a private hospital for respiratory distress in intubated ventilator support on January 14. He was COVID-19 positive with 40% lung involvement and was admitted to the intensive care unit. A team of doctors provided intensive care support and treatment. He was discharged and did not require oxygen support. He also had congestive heart failure, a press release said.

R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, said that in the past three years, 95 nonagenarians had been treated for COVID-19 in the facility. “We are planning to take up a survey of all elderly persons who were treated by us for COVID-19, especially those in their 80s and 90s, to know their present health status. This will be done through phone calls,” she added.