Govt. may fix ticket prices for special shows of mega releases

In a decision that could bring cheer to the Tamil film industry, Information and Broadcasting Minister Kadambur Raju on Monday said that the State government was thinking of fixing rates for special shows of big budget movies releasing during the festive season.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Raju said that the decision would likely clamp down on tickets being sold at exorbitant prices for such films.

“Theatre owners requested the government to fix the rates for special shows to eliminate the possibility of tickets being sold exhorbitantly. Revenue to the government will also go up,” he said.

Tiruppur Subramanian, a well-known distributor and exhibitor, welcomed the Minister’s comment. “It will be great if the State government comes up with the rates. In any case, the special shows are only screened for two or three actors and exorbitant rates are being charged (by some theatres) for one show,” he said.

Mr. Raju also said that the State government might look into the possibility of creating infrastructure for ticket sales as producers had earlier taken objection to the ‘convenience/internet charges’ charged by ticketing websites for every ticket.

Distributors upset

Meanwhile, Darbar film distributors tried to meet actor Rajinikanth on Monday and seek remedy after accruing huge losses. Industry sources said that the movie was sold at a very high rate, which had resulted in box office losses.