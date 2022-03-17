Govt. keen to ensure quality adherence in all its departments, says official

S. Krishnan lauds initiatives of BIS in ensuring quality products and services

The State government is taking efforts to ensure quality of services in all its departments and adherence to standards, S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, said here on Thursday.

Mr. Krishnan highlighted the State government’s efforts to adhere to standards specified by BIS. He lauded the initiatives of the BIS in implementing the Indian standards. The significance of Indian standards in providing quality products and services to consumers was underlined during the iconic week celebrations organised by Bureau of Indian Standards, Southern Region, as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the city.

Speakers from various sectors, including industrial bodies, elaborated on the role of Indian standards in the growth of industries in Tamil Nadu. The industrial sector was able to scale up with the help of the Indian standards that were on par with global standards, they said.

G. Bhavani, head, BIS, Chennai branch office, made a presentation on the 75 years journey of BIS in contributing to national economy and quality certification. Besides ensuring adherence of ISI mark and hallmark, BIS is engaged in consumer awareness and training.

BIS licence holders, who were committed to quality products and services for more than five decades, were presented with awards.

A souvenir marking 75 years of BIS was released on the occasion.

USP Yadav, Deputy Director General (Southern Region), BIS, and N. Anbuchezhian, co-convenor, CII Tamil Nadu, manufacturing panel, spoke.