Govt. issues guidelines for museums

CHENNAI

10 November 2020 00:45 IST

If you are planning to visit government museums in Chennai, especially in large groups, you have to book online, according to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the State government on Monday.

The museum must send an SMS to the visitors about the permitted time of visit. For individual visitors without online booking, to avoid human interface, QR scanning and mobile-based ticketing must be arranged, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said in the order.

Persons aged above 65, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home.

Advertising

Advertising

Only persons with masks will be let in. Not more than 20 persons would be allowed in an area of 100 sq m or 1,075 sq ft. The government museum in Chennai has been advised to form a COVID-19 Safety Committee.