Govt. issues G.O. mandating linking of Aadhaar number with electricity connections

In the backdrop of the revised electricity tariff, which came into effect from September 10, the Energy Department has issued a Government Order (G.O.) mandating consumers who benefit from various subsidy schemes to link their Aadhaar numbers with the electricity consumer numbers.

The order has mandated Tangedco to ask the consumers to enrol their Aadhaar number as per Section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services) Act, 2016 (Central Act 18 of 2016). According to the G.O., Tangedco has been directed to get the Aadhaar numbers enroled for the subsidy schemes being implemented for different category of consumers, including free 100 units bi-monthly for low tension consumers and free electricity for huts and agricultural connections, public places of worship designated under low tension of upto 120 units bi-monthly, powerloom consumers and handloom consumers. In cases where the individual does not have an Aadhaar enrolment number, the subsidy scheme would still be applicable on the presentation of Aadhaar enrolment identity slip or any of the following documents including bank passbook with photograph, voter identity card, ration card, PAN card, passport, driving licence, or a certificate of identity bearing a passport photo signed by a Gazetted Officer.

The order, however, does not specify any time frame for obtaining the Aadhaar enrolment number for those yet to enrol.