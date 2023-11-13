HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. hospitals witness patients with firecracker-related burn injuries

The Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital treated a total of 66 patients, 44 on Deepavali and 22 the next day, with eye injuries

November 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Government hospitals in Chennai saw a number of persons with firecracker-related burn injuries on the day of Deepavali and on Monday.

At the Burns department of Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, nine persons were treated as in-patients and nine persons as outpatients since the morning of November 12. Most of them had one to three per cent burn injuries.

“Four persons, who had less than 2% burn injuries, underwent procedures,” R. Muthuselvan, dean of KMC, said. At Government Royapettah Hospital, two persons were admitted for treatment of burns, while 15 persons were treated as outpatients for minor injuries, he added.

According to P. Balaji, dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, a total of 11 persons (nine men, one woman and one boy) were treated as outpatients for firecracker-related burn injuries at the hospital on Sunday, November 12. The hospital admitted 36 persons — 29 men, two women and five boys — for treatment. A total of 15 major procedures and 14 minor procedures were performed. There were no new admissions on Monday.

Doctors said there were a few cases of hand injuries. In a child who had sustained a thumb injury, doctors managed to restore the thumb, while another patient had an intensive injury that required below elbow amputation.

The Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital treated a total of 66 patients — 44 on Deepavali and 22 the next day — with eye injuries. Most of them were aged five to 15 years, and had sustained burns on the face and eyes.

One patient — a 10-year-old boy — was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment of a hand injury.

Doctors said children sustained burns mainly due to lack of adult supervision while bursting firecrackers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.