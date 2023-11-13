Govt. hospitals witness patients with firecracker-related burn injuries

November 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Government hospitals in Chennai saw a number of persons with firecracker-related burn injuries on the day of Deepavali and on Monday.

At the Burns department of Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, nine persons were treated as in-patients and nine persons as outpatients since the morning of November 12. Most of them had one to three per cent burn injuries.

“Four persons, who had less than 2% burn injuries, underwent procedures,” R. Muthuselvan, dean of KMC, said. At Government Royapettah Hospital, two persons were admitted for treatment of burns, while 15 persons were treated as outpatients for minor injuries, he added.

According to P. Balaji, dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, a total of 11 persons (nine men, one woman and one boy) were treated as outpatients for firecracker-related burn injuries at the hospital on Sunday, November 12. The hospital admitted 36 persons — 29 men, two women and five boys — for treatment. A total of 15 major procedures and 14 minor procedures were performed. There were no new admissions on Monday.

Doctors said there were a few cases of hand injuries. In a child who had sustained a thumb injury, doctors managed to restore the thumb, while another patient had an intensive injury that required below elbow amputation.

The Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital treated a total of 66 patients — 44 on Deepavali and 22 the next day — with eye injuries. Most of them were aged five to 15 years, and had sustained burns on the face and eyes.

One patient — a 10-year-old boy — was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment of a hand injury.

Doctors said children sustained burns mainly due to lack of adult supervision while bursting firecrackers.