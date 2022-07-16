Govt. hospital treats tumour using high dose radiation

The patient had severe vertigo and was having a tumour in the vestibular cranial nerve close to the brainstem and a team of doctors at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital treated her with high dose of radiation in one sitting

A team of doctors at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (TNGMSSH) treated a 56-year-old woman, who had a tumour in the vestibular cranial nerve, using high dose radiation in a single sitting.

C. Sundaresan, associate professor, Consultant Clinical Oncologist, TNGMSSH, said the woman had severe vertigo and was hard of hearing. On evaluation, she was found to have a nine mm tumour in the vestibular cranial nerve close to the brainstem - a vestibular schwannoma.

“This was in the ear apparatus, the part that takes care of balance. Due to the tumour, the woman had dizziness and could not walk normally. The tumour was near the internal canal of the ear and it affected the hearing capacity of the patient,” he said.

Since the tumour was very close to the vital structures of the brain, it was decided at the tumour board meeting to treat the patient with a high end technique — Stereotactic Radio Surgery (SRS). He said SRS was a non-surgical and painless procedure that delivers accurately and precisely targeted radiation at much higher doses in a single fraction or sitting to the tumour. This treatment was possible because of advanced integrated conical collimation, latest 3D-treatment planning system and high degree of immobilisation devices.

SRS delivers the maximum dose with high dose rate to the tumour and minimising dose to the surrounding healthy tissue and nearby organs. “Radiation is delivered without affecting the adjacent normal tissues,” Dr. Sundaresan said.

He said this was the first time that a government hospital in Tamil Nadu treated a patient with a known case of vestibular schwannoma, an inoperable nine mm lesion using X-Knife (medical linear accelerator with integrated conical collimator).