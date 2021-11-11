Govt Hospital in K.K. Nagar inundated, patients shifted to safety

Hospital authorities said work is underway to drain the stagnant water from the premises

The premises of the Government Peripheral Hospital, K.K. Nagar have been inundated, following the heavy rains Chennai has received over the past few days. Work to drain the stagnant water is underway.

According to hospital authorities, all patients were accommodated in the orthopaedics block. “This block is at a higher level. There is ankle-deep water at the front block. The Public Works Department team has taken up work to drain the water,” an official said.

Doctors said that there were two buildings, old and new, at the hospital. “The old building has half a foot of water and it is being cleared. The new building is situated behind, and it is a raised one, so there is no water stagnation there. All regular out-patient and in-patient services and regular emergency services are going on as usual,” a doctor said.

The patients were shifted to the new block on Wednesday.