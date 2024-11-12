Govt. has started acquisition of private land for flood mitigation projects in the city: Udhayanidhi

The State government has started the acquisition of private land for widening waterways and implementing flood mitigation projects to prevent inundation in the residential areas of the city, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said here on Tuesday. Inspecting flood preparedness in the city, he said the government had directed civic agencies to prepare for rain over the next four days, following the India Meteorological Department’s forecast.

Mr. Udhayanidhi visited areas such as Okkiyam Maduvu to assess the progress of the work. “Residential areas were flooded because of bottlenecks in Okkiyam Maduvu, which drains water from the Pallikaranai marshland into the Buckingham Canal. We have acquired land from a private educational institution to widen it from 80 m to 130 m. After the work is completed, its water carrying capacity will increase from 7,000 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs. Work to level the land at another private educational institution has also started. This will be completed soon,” he said.

“We expect heavy rain in the city and its neighbouring districts. A total of 1,194 pumps and 524 jet-rodding and 158 super-sucker machines have been readied for use in the city during the rain spell. Machinery for flood preparedness in the city has increased by 21% in November when compared to October,” he said.

“South Chennai received 5.5 cm of rain in 24 hours, while Perungudi received 7.35 cm. The average rainfall in the city was 3.6 cm. Following the direction of the Chief Minister, an inspection of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) was carried out to assess preparedness. Monitoring officers have suggested the installation of more pumps for draining water,” he said.

According to the data compiled by the ICCC, the city received only 1.99 cm rainfall in the 12 hours, ending 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Rainfall was more than 1.5 cm in areas such as Chennai Central, Maduravoyal, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Mugalivakkam, Adyar, R.A. Puram, Velachery, and Uthandi.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said the GCC had set up 329 relief centres and 120 kitchens to supply food in flood-affected areas. In October, the GCC set up such centres at 98 locations. All subways in the city, except for the one at Ganesapuram, are open. The Ganesapuram subway has been closed owing to bridge construction work, he said.

“Desilting of canals is under way. A total of 22,000 employees of the GCC are involved in flood mitigation. Workers have been directed to take action to resolve civic issues once information is shared on social media. We have not received major complaints so far. Facilities for rainwater harvesting in the city have been improved,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The civic body has also started widening waterways near major educational institutions to mitigate flooding in the city. As heavy rain is expected on Tuesday night, GCC officials have taken precautionary measures in flood-prone areas. Over 150 rain-related complaints were received on Tuesday.

Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar and GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during the inspection.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the steps being taken towards establishing a Cine City in Poonamallee. Minister M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were present.