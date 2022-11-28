Govt. gives in-principle nod to build bridges across Buckingham Canal to link OMR and ECR

November 28, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Among the issues taken up at a meeting held in October were the requirement of vertical clearance of bridges across the canal as part of the national waterways project

The Hindu Bureau

The government has accorded sanction to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to carry out the necessary studies for the construction of bridges across the Buckingham Canal along the OMR and ECR. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

 

In an effort to create connectivity between Injambakkam on East Coast Road and Kannagi Nagar on Old Mahabalipuram Road, the State government has accorded in-principle approval to build bridges across the Buckingham Canal that runs between these two roads.

A recent Government Order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department pointed to the announcement made in the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly last year to create such connectivity at a cost of ₹180 crore.

The government has accorded sanction to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to implement the announcement and carry out the necessary studies for the same. At a meeting held in October 2022 under the chairmanship of the Highways Secretary, the creation of the links was discussed.

Among the issues taken up were the requirement of vertical clearance of bridges across the canal as part of the national waterways project. “A clearance of at least seven metres above high tide level would be required and so ramps on either side would be 220m in length,” said an official.

A consultant had suggested that roads could be constructed on the bunds of the canal and the bridges could have rotaries at the top.

A retired official of the Highways Department said at least three or four bridges would be required along the stretch from Thiruvanmiyur to Akkarai to eliminate traffic congestion on both the roads. “Connectivity is required even beyond that till Muttukadu. The CMDA and Highways Department should take this into consideration and plan for the future,” he said.  

Another official source explained that the extension of the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Road being built at Thoraipakkam could be connected to one of these proposed bridges.  

