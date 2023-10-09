Govt. forms high-level panel to curb unauthorised construction in Chennai

October 09, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has constituted a high-level committee to “curb and monitor” unauthorised construction in the city.

The committee, headed by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, has been formed following an order of the Madras High Court and is expected to hold its first meeting this week. The Town Planning officials are exploring various options to curb unauthorised construction.

The members of the committee are CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra, CMDA Enforcement Cell Chief Planner and the Joint Director of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning. Corporation officials said more than 10,000 buildings constructed every year are expected to be monitored. However, registered engineers said the agencies such as the CMDA, DTCP and the Corporation do not have adequate manpower to curb and monitor unauthorised constructions.

More staff sought

CMDA and the DTCP Registered Engineer Welfare Association founder-president A. Balasubramani said the number of employees for town planning should be increased to implement the committee’s task.

“Most of those who depend on bank loans and promoters have been constructing as per the plan because of the improved monitoring. However, many unauthorised constructions have been identified in the city. Violations in floor space index and setback are common. More than 80% of the constructions in panchayat unions in the metropolitan area are unauthorised while the number is relatively small in the Corporation zones,” said Mr. Balasubramani. The number of unauthorised buildings in Chennai has reduced after the combined building rules came into force.

Corporation Town Planning Committee Member T.V. Shemmozhi said the height of the basement had been increased in many new buildings by more than six feet to escape flooding, which leads to encroachments of the road by wide ramps. “In many roads with 60 feet width, the ramp encroachment is 15 feet. The road width is reduced. People are unable to walk on the road. Some people claim that the road height has increased because of inadequate milling by the Corporation,” he said.

