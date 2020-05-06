Govt. feels it has no option but to open liquor outlets

The proposed re-opening of Tasmac liquor shops outside Chennai from May 7 has evoked strong reactions from different quarters, but the government feels it it is justified in doing so.

The Opposition parties as well as the AIADMK’s allies such as BJP, PMK and DMDK have unequivocally conveyed their disapproval of the government’s move. What the critics highlight is the timing of the decision when the number of COVID-19 positive cases is progressively rising.

According to official sources, the government too was not inclined to allow opening of the liquor shops now. But, the Central government’s notification of May 1, permitting shops to be opened even in non-containment areas of all zones including red, changed its plan. With neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka deciding to open the shops, the government, according to officials, had no other option but to follow suit. Otherwise, illicit distillation and instances of people crossing the inter-State border to buy liquor would be taking place, which would be “very difficult” to control, they contended. Also, the concentration of the administrative machinery would be diverted to controlling crimes such as illicit transportation from the core task of tackling the adverse impact of the COVID-19, argued Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar. He emphasised that the government and his party are “committed to implementing “a total prohibition in a phased manner” and recalled how several hundreds of shops were closed in the last four years.

D. Jagadeeswaran, an activist, however feels the government’s move has to be questioned in the light of the Koyambedu episode, where non-adherence to personal distancing norms led to a spike in positive cases. “What is the guarantee that people who go to the shops would not get infected with COVID-19? The same question holds good for those who man the shops.”