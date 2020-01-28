Govt. effects reshuffle of IAS officers

In a reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government has transferred Apoorva, presently serving as Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research, and posted her as Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department.

She will replace Mangat Ram Sharma, who will be the new Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research. Ms. Apoorva had a stint as Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department.

Santhosh Babu, Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT) Department, and Chairman and Managing Director (in-charge), Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (TNHDCL), has been relieved from his post in the IT Department and posted as Chairman and Managing Director of TNHDCL.

He was recently in the news for seeking voluntary retirement from service.

M.S. Shanmugam, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Museums, which was being held as additional charge by T. Udhayachandran. D. Ravichandran, who is presently a Deputy Secretary at the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, will replace Mr. Shanmugam.

S. Aneesh Sekhar, Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), has been transferred as Executive Director of GUIDANCE Bureau. He will replace K.P. Karthikeyan.

Mr. Karthikeyan will be the new Executive Director, TIDCO.

D. Manikandan, who is on inter-cadre deputation, has been posted as Joint Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.