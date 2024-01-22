GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. doctors union seeks plea to increase PHC allowance to ₹5,000

January 22, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Government Doctors Associations (FOGDA) has urged the Health department to enhance the allowance for medical officers in Primary Health Centres (PHC) from ₹2,100 to ₹5,000.

In a letter to the Health Secretary, the federation said that medical officers in PHCs in the State are receiving an allowance of ₹ 2,100 per month from 2011. They work in rural areas and also play a crucial role during calamities such as floods, cyclones as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, dengue outbreaks and fever outbreaks.

