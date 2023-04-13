ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. doctors seek tax exemption for payment of DCF amount

April 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 12,000 members are enrolled in Doctors Corpus Fund and they contribute about ₹500 a month; tax is deducted at source while making payment to the families of deceased doctors

The Hindu Bureau

With Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over financial assistance from the Doctors Corpus Fund (DCF) to families of deceased doctors on Thursday, the Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FOGDA), while thanking the government for implementing DCF, has sought tax exemption for the amount.

P. Saminathan, convenor of FOGDA, said the government doctors were contributing ₹500 a month towards the DCF and there was tax deducted at source for the amount.

“On Thursday, the Chief Minister handed over cheques to 13 families of doctors who died while in service. Nine of them received a cheque for ₹50 lakh each as per the first Government Order (GO) on DCF and four families received ₹1 crore as per the second G.O. We have sought tax exemption for the amount given to the doctors’ families,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, nearly 12,000 government doctors were enrolled in the DCF and were contributing the monthly amount. “We are appealing to the remaining 30% of doctors to enrol in DCF,” he said.

FOGDA has appealed to the State government to take up review of the Government Order 354 that would provide pay band-4 at 13 years of service.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US