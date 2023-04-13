HamberMenu
Govt. doctors seek tax exemption for payment of DCF amount

Nearly 12,000 members are enrolled in Doctors Corpus Fund and they contribute about ₹500 a month; tax is deducted at source while making payment to the families of deceased doctors

April 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over financial assistance from the Doctors Corpus Fund (DCF) to families of deceased doctors on Thursday, the Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FOGDA), while thanking the government for implementing DCF, has sought tax exemption for the amount.

P. Saminathan, convenor of FOGDA, said the government doctors were contributing ₹500 a month towards the DCF and there was tax deducted at source for the amount.

“On Thursday, the Chief Minister handed over cheques to 13 families of doctors who died while in service. Nine of them received a cheque for ₹50 lakh each as per the first Government Order (GO) on DCF and four families received ₹1 crore as per the second G.O. We have sought tax exemption for the amount given to the doctors’ families,” he said.

As of now, nearly 12,000 government doctors were enrolled in the DCF and were contributing the monthly amount. “We are appealing to the remaining 30% of doctors to enrol in DCF,” he said.

FOGDA has appealed to the State government to take up review of the Government Order 354 that would provide pay band-4 at 13 years of service.

