Govt. doctors plan indefinite fast from June 29 in Tamil Nadu
They are demanding review and implementation of a G.O. on Pay Band 4 for those who completed 12 years of service
The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has planned to stage a “fast unto death” on June 29 demanding a review of Government Order 354.
According to a press release, as per the G.O., Pay Band 4 should be granted to government doctors who complete 12 years of service. The government doctors were disappointed that their demands remain unfulfilled despite many representations to the government and even after one year since the DMK came to power.
The committee said the government doctors were not demanding a new pay hike but seeking only implementation of a G.O. They hoped that the Chief Minister would immediately order implementation of the G.O.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.