Govt. doctors association demands abolishing bond system for non-service PGs

August 12, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has demanded the State government abolish the bond system for non-service post graduate (PG) medical students.

Presenting certain views to the committee constituted by the government on the non-service PG bond postings, the SDPGA said it has been demanding the government to abolish the bond system for a long time.

The SDPGA was represented by its State secretary, A. Ramalingam, and DME (Director of Medical Education) wing secretary, Sivaraman, at the meeting held at the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

Non-service PGs were given postings on a temporary basis for a stipulated time or till the post was filled by regular service candidates, whichever was earlier. But this was not followed, the association said.

It urged the government to terminate the bond once the doctors completed the stipulated period and to show their positions as vacancies during the regular counselling. It said that the government should create separate posts to accommodate them to execute the bond period instead of posting them in regular posts.

The SDPGA viewed the bond system as a mala fide intent to reduce regular time-scale appointments. Adopting the bond system in the public sector was detrimental to the system and ultimately threatened the quality of patient care.

