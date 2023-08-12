HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. doctors association demands abolishing bond system for non-service PGs

August 12, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has demanded the State government abolish the bond system for non-service post graduate (PG) medical students.

Presenting certain views to the committee constituted by the government on the non-service PG bond postings, the SDPGA said it has been demanding the government to abolish the bond system for a long time.

The SDPGA was represented by its State secretary, A. Ramalingam, and DME (Director of Medical Education) wing secretary, Sivaraman, at the meeting held at the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

Non-service PGs were given postings on a temporary basis for a stipulated time or till the post was filled by regular service candidates, whichever was earlier. But this was not followed, the association said.

It urged the government to terminate the bond once the doctors completed the stipulated period and to show their positions as vacancies during the regular counselling. It said that the government should create separate posts to accommodate them to execute the bond period instead of posting them in regular posts.

The SDPGA viewed the bond system as a mala fide intent to reduce regular time-scale appointments. Adopting the bond system in the public sector was detrimental to the system and ultimately threatened the quality of patient care.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.