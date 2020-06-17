Govt. denies issuing poor quality PPEs to doctors, nurses

The State government on Wednesday stoutly denied the charge of issuing poor quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to government doctors, paramedical staff and all other front-line workers in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court were told that all deaths of government doctors and paramedical staff could not be attributed to duty in COVID-19 wards and that they could have got infected elsewhere. The judges were told that over 2.07 lakh PPE kits were provided to healthcare providers and the material used in them was strictly in accordance with specifications of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union Health Ministry.

In an affidavit filed in response to a public interest litigation petition by advocate S. Jimraj Milton, the government said the NCDC published the specifications in its newsletter titled Communicable Diseases Alert.

The kits were being procured by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) and each of those kits contained a long gown with a separate hood, a free size shoe cover, a face mask, two gloves and a disposable protective eye gear, the court was told.

At present, over two lakh PPE kits were available in stock with government hospitals and the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation had over 8.94 lakh in stock.

Similarly, 2.32 lakh N-95 masks were available with government hospitals and 1.98 lakh with the TNMSC, the government said.

The counter filed by the Health Department read: “The services rendered by the healthcare providers are highly laudable and their services are highly essential to implement the measures taken by the government in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

“The government is, therefore, taking all steps to protect and safeguard the healthcare providers by issuing protective gears… It is also providing zinc sulphate and vitamin c tablets apart from herbal drinks such as Nilavembu and Kabasura Kudineer to enhance their immune system.

“As a precautionary measure, hydroxychloroquine tablets are issued as prophylaxis. Hence, the petitioner’s statement that the material used as PPE in Tamil Nadu is not at all real PPE kit, and so the safety of front-line workers is at stake, is highly objectionable.”

The court was further told that guidelines issued by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were being followed scrupulously with respect to issuance of PPE kits and that treatment was also given to the infected based on recommendations of an expert committee.

Over 3,370 ventilators were available in all government medical college hospitals put together and patients in need were provided with the facility. As on date, 298 patients had been treated in ICU. So the petitioner had made false allegations of unavailability, the government said.

Though Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal urged the court to accept the counter affidavit and reserve judgment in the case, the petitioner’s counsel Balan Haridas objected to such a request and insisted that he must be given an opportunity to disprove the government’s claim.

Hence, the judges adjourned the case to Friday for hearing the counsel at length.