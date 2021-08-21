Govt. arts and science colleges to start counselling from Monday

Being prepared: Institutions have been advised to prepare the waiting list as per the reservation policy.

CHENNAI

21 August 2021 01:15 IST

Date of commencement of classes will be announced later

Government arts and science colleges will commence counselling for admissions on Monday and will complete the admission process by September 3, the Director of Collegiate Education has said.

The date of commencement of classes would be announced later.

Colleges have been given permission to conduct online/offline counselling, following the COVID-19 protocols for offline counselling.

Advertising

Advertising

The institutions have been advised to prepare the waiting list for candidates as per the government reservation policy.

Colleges must verify the certificates of the candidates through mail or by other means, and the merit list must be drawn up and pasted on the college website and notice board.

DCE C. Poornachandran said the UG applicants’ data had been made available to every college on the TNGASA website from August 17.

Principals were advised to download and start the admission process. The Principals have been made responsible to ensure data security.

The DCE has specified reservation quota as well: 31% in open competition; 26.5% for BC (other than BC Muslims); 3.5% seats for BC Muslims; 10.5% for Most Backward Class (V); 7% for MBC and DNC; 2.5% for other MBC. As much as 15% of seats will be reserved for SC and 3% for SCA. One per cent seats will be reserved for ST category students.

Admitted students should be asked to join computer literacy programmes and soft skill training programmes conducted in the colleges.

143 colleges

As on date, the 143 government colleges have 1,00,600 seats, for which around 3 lakh applications have been received. Recently, the government permitted colleges to increase their intake by 25% of the sanctioned strength.

A principal said each college could admit 25% more students as per the available sanctioned seats in each course in a college.