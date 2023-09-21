Govt. approves plan to build cultural centre on Kapaleeswarar temple land

September 21, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has granted administrative sanction and approved the estimate and drawings for setting up a cultural centre to showcase the traditions of Tamil Nadu and hold religious events on land belonging to the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar temple on Greenways Road in R. A. Puram. The building will be constructed at an investment of ₹28.76 crore, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu has said.

Construction of the centre is expected to commence shortly. “Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is very eager that the centre become a reality soon. It will help safeguard our traditions since imparting of training is also included,” he said.

The facilities would be rented out at nominal rates to institutions and individuals who conduct programmes showcasing the Tamil traditions and conduct religious events. It would have a library for Hindu spiritual books. A section would be dedicated for idols of deities retrieved from museums and private collections.

The centre would come up on 22.80 grounds of land that were retrieved from encroachments. The building, the Minister said, would be a G+3 structure and have a built-up area of 4,757 sq. m.

On the ground floor, an exhibition explaining the culture of the Tamils, and a dining hall would come up. The first floor would have three halls for conducting classes in traditional art forms and a hall to seat 120 persons. The second floor would have three multi-purpose halls and a dining hall to seat 233 persons. The third floor would have one multi purpose hall and a dining area to seat 90 persons, he explained.

