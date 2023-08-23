Govt. announces incentive marks for COVID-19 duty, section of doctors raise questions

August 23, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

An incentive of five marks would be awarded for medical officers who worked in government medical institutions during COVID-19 for a period of more than two years without a break in service during the recruitment for the post of assistant surgeons through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB). Those with fewer months of work would be marked accordingly.

Issuing an order on the incentive marks for medical officers for their temporary service rendered during the pandemic, the Health Department fixed four marks for those who had worked for 18 to 24 months continuously, three marks for 12 to 18 months, and two marks for a minimum of six months to one year.

The order came after a group of doctors filed a petition before the Madras High Court to grant an order restraining the recruitment process for filling up 1,021 vacancies of assistant surgeons without granting incentive marks on considering their COVID-19 duty and to grant the due incentive marks. The MRB examination was conducted in April, and the results have yet to be declared.

However, the order has not gone down well among a section of doctors, who had already pointed out that the maximum period that doctors, who were recruited through different means to work during the pandemic, had worked was less than two years. They objected to the mandate for continuity in service.

“We are surprised that the order has been issued when the hearing is posted for next month. Awarding five marks to those who had worked for more than two years without a break in service is not acceptable. The maximum period the most doctors have worked for is 19 to 21 months,” one of the doctors who worked during COVID-19 and has appeared for the MRB exam said.

Another doctor said that there is no order or notification from the previous and current governments for the recruitment of medical officers during COVID-19 for a period of two years. “The previous AIADMK government recruited doctors for COVID-19 management for three months (GO 244 dated June 9, 2020) and through MRB for a period of three months. The DMK government, after taking charge in May 2021, recruited doctors initially for a period of six months and then extended it to 10 months to meet the manpower needs due to the rising COVID-19 cases. So, this scheme of five marks for a two-year period is an eyewash and an insult for doctors who worked at the time of crisis,” he said.

A number of them had a break in service after the first wave of the pandemic. “We were posted to mini clinics after a short gap,” a doctor said. “We expected one mark for every month worked or at least five marks for every six months of work, like how the Andhra Pradesh government had announced. As per this order, none will get the five marks,” he added.