ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. announces guidelines to regulate operation of private sewage lorries

January 05, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Licence to be issued to private lorry operators clearing the sewage; a decanting fee to be charged; local bodies to maintain list of all trucks fitted with GPS and a grievance mechanism to be put in place

The Hindu Bureau

A fine of ₹25,000 would be levied on owners of private lorries found violating the norms for the first offence and the vehicle would be seized in case of a subsequent offence. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

In a bid to enable local bodies address challenges of improper sanitation systems, illegal release of raw sewage into waterbodies, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has brought out “Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines”.

The department has updated guidelines to regulate the transportation and disposal of faecal sludge/septage from areas without proper sewer connections through lorries and protect the waterbodies. The local bodies have been directed to provide licences valid for two years to private sewage lorry operators. Once the private lorry operators submit applications with a fee of ₹2,000, licences would be provided in 30 days.

Only registered operators should be allowed to remove sewage from the septic tanks in households and commercial establishments and decant at the designated disposal facility, according to the guidelines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local bodies must maintain a list of registered lorry operators that were fitted with GPS along with grievance redress mechanism to enable residents report any violations. The guidelines specified elaborate standards for construction of septic tanks and procedures for desludging, transportation, responsibility of the operators and enabling co-treatment of septage at sewage treatment plants.

The MAWS department has fixed ₹200 as the decanting fee for lorries with capacity of 6 kl and ₹300 for those with larger capacity. Besides the monitoring mechanism, the guidelines specified penalties for violations, including a fine of ₹25,000 for the first offence and seizure of vehicles.

Safety gear

Ensuring the rights of sanitation workers and provision of safety gear to them find emphasis in the guidelines.

According to a government order issued on Monday, the revision of the guidelines was imperative for a wholistic approach towards sewage removal and curb the illegal dumping of sewage in waterways.

This comes in the wake of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) urging the State government to issue a comprehensive regulation for sewage removal in areas that did not have underground drainage system. The water agency was not able to address the issue as monitoring and controlling sewage lorries involved multiple agencies.

Various government agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Director of Town Panchayats, have been asked to implement the guidelines in a stringent manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US