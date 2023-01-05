Govt. announces guidelines to regulate operation of private sewage lorries

January 05, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to enable local bodies address challenges of improper sanitation systems, illegal release of raw sewage into waterbodies, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has brought out “Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines”.

The department has updated guidelines to regulate the transportation and disposal of faecal sludge/septage from areas without proper sewer connections through lorries and protect the waterbodies. The local bodies have been directed to provide licences valid for two years to private sewage lorry operators. Once the private lorry operators submit applications with a fee of ₹2,000, licences would be provided in 30 days.

Only registered operators should be allowed to remove sewage from the septic tanks in households and commercial establishments and decant at the designated disposal facility, according to the guidelines.

Local bodies must maintain a list of registered lorry operators that were fitted with GPS along with grievance redress mechanism to enable residents report any violations. The guidelines specified elaborate standards for construction of septic tanks and procedures for desludging, transportation, responsibility of the operators and enabling co-treatment of septage at sewage treatment plants.

The MAWS department has fixed ₹200 as the decanting fee for lorries with capacity of 6 kl and ₹300 for those with larger capacity. Besides the monitoring mechanism, the guidelines specified penalties for violations, including a fine of ₹25,000 for the first offence and seizure of vehicles.

Safety gear

Ensuring the rights of sanitation workers and provision of safety gear to them find emphasis in the guidelines.

According to a government order issued on Monday, the revision of the guidelines was imperative for a wholistic approach towards sewage removal and curb the illegal dumping of sewage in waterways.

This comes in the wake of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) urging the State government to issue a comprehensive regulation for sewage removal in areas that did not have underground drainage system. The water agency was not able to address the issue as monitoring and controlling sewage lorries involved multiple agencies.

Various government agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Director of Town Panchayats, have been asked to implement the guidelines in a stringent manner.