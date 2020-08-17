Govt. and aided schools begin admissions

CHENNAI

17 August 2020 23:45 IST

Process will be staggered, says Director of School Education

Government and government-aided schools across the State began admissions on Monday for Classes 1, 6 and 9, fully complying with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The outbreak of the pandemic delayed the admissions this year.

The Directorate of Matriculation Schools initiated the process of admissions under the Right to Education Act, 2009.

Advertising

Advertising

Private schools submitted details of seats available in their entry-level classes to the district-level education officials.

All schools were asked to follow the standard operating procedure issued by the government during the admission process. Teachers were deputed to check the temperature of students and parents who came to the premises as well as to ensure that everyone was wearing masks.

Good response

“Schools across the State received good response and we have directed them to ensure that there is no crowding on campus. The admission process will be carried out in a staggered manner and they will strictly follow physical distancing norms,” said S. Kannappan, Director of School Education. For students who completed their admission process, the schools distributed free textbooks and notebooks.

No clarity on reopening

Schools have remained shut since March and there is no clarity on their reopening date. The School Education Department has asked schools to initiate the admission process with special consideration for parents and children who may be unable to reach the schools next week because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Class 11 admission

G.J. Manohar, correspondent, MCC Higher Secondary School, Chennai, said that there were several enquiries for Class 11 admissions on Monday.

“Registration forms have been given to them and they will be called to the school campus in small batches to complete the admission formalities,” he added.