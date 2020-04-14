Govt . allows fishing, but not direct sale to consumers

Though fishermen using traditional craft and motorised boats have been allowed to fish during the lockdown, selling directly to consumers has not been allowed.

Issues pertaining to sale of fish have created problems in many villages, including in Kasimedu, from where fishers of 14 hamlets operate.

M. D. Dayalan of Indian Fishermen Association said there were discrepancies in the information passed on to villages and the local officials, which led to villages deciding to not go fishing.

“The order by the Central government said that fishing activities could be resumed. If fishermen are to go for fishing just for self consumption, only one or two boats per day would do. They need cash in hand for which they have to sell their catch,” he said.

To avoid crowding

An official of the Fisheries department clarified that the idea was not to allow consumers come to the fishing harbours or fish landing centres to avoid crowding. “Local vendors are tying up with traders who will supply fish in different localities. Wholesalers can also buy fish, those tie ups too are being made,” he said.

A total of two lakh fishermen are directly employed in traditional and motorised sector and another two lakh labourers indirectly depend on this sector.

Minimum crew

Fishing is being permitted with minimum crew members on a rotational basis, without auctioning.

In major fishing harbours and fish landing centres, where congregation of boats is higher, only a maximum of 300 motorised boats would be allowed and they could return only in a staggered manner.