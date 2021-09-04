Govt. allocates ₹20 cr. for beautification of Marina

100 Green Champion awards to be given, says Minister

The Marina beach will be beautified at a cost of ₹20 crore for Blue Flag Certification. Two other beaches in the State will be beautified at a cost of ₹10 crore each in 2021-22, also for the Blue Flag Certification, Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment-Climate Change, told the Assembly on Friday.

“In five years, it will be extended to other beaches at a cost of ₹100 crore,” he said, while replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department.

He said the Department of Environment was functioning from a rented premises, and the government had decided to construct a green building at a cost of ₹20 crore.

He announced the launch of the Chief Minister’s Green Fellowship programme in all 38 districts, which would create awareness among students of the importance of nature and climate change. “Deserving candidates would be selected to work with the Collectors to fulfil the green dream and mitigate the damage caused by climate changes,” he added.

The Minister said 100 Green Champion awards would be given to individuals and organisations who made contribution towards protecting the environment. “Selected persons will get ₹1 lakh, and 100 people will be given the award,” he added.