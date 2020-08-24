Govt. accepts IAS officer’s plea for voluntary retirement

The Tamil Nadu government has accepted the application for voluntary retirement from service (VRS) of IAS officer Santhosh Babu with effect from Saturday afternoon. Mr. Babu had applied for VRS in January.
To join coaching centre
A top official told The Hindu a Government Order relieving him had been issued. Mr. Babu, who is set to join a private civil service coaching centre in Chennai, was not available for comment.
Mr. Babu, a Principal Secretary-ranked officer, belongs to the 1995 batch of the Tamil Nadu cadre, and was until recently the Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation.
He had applied for VRS when he was the Secretary of the Information Technology Department and heading the Tamil Nadu FiberNet Corporation (TANFINET), which was involved in the tender process for the multi-crore BharatNet project for providing broadband internet services to rural areas.
TANFINET row
An informed source confirmed to The Hindu that the officer had rejected attempts to revise the eligibility conditions for bidders, and soon sought VRS.
Political leaders, including DMK president M.K. Stalin, had then sought a response on the issue from the Chief Minister.
