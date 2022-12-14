Governor unveils statue of Abdul Kalam on IIT Madras campus

December 14, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday unveiled the statue of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on the campus of the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT). Mr. Ravi recollected the services of Kalam and the innovative contributions made by him in critical areas of defence, science and technology towards nation’s self-reliance. With his simplicity and humble background, the great leader rose to the top position and was an inspiration to youth, the Governor said. The Governor praised the MIT where Kalam had been groomed.